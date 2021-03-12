SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1,610.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,601.89 or 0.99814449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00398147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00797758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

