Safex Token Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $10,302.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

