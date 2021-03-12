Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading 10.5% Higher

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.57. 1,460,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,126,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.