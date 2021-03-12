salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

