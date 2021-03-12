Salient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,245,628 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 4.0% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mplx worth $70,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,245. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

