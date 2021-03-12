Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMM remained flat at $$5.20 during trading hours on Friday. 73,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,303. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

