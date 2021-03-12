SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70,992.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $70,992.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

