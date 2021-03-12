Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,783. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

