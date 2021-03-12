Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,838. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

