Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $190,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,543. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

