Sanders Capital LLC Buys 1,474,183 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of General Motors worth $524,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of GM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.26. 29,677,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,794,180. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

