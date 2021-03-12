Sanders Capital LLC Buys 493,694 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,160,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493,694 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Medtronic worth $1,045,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $138,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after purchasing an additional 895,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.81. 3,059,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,923. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

