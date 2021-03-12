Sanders Capital LLC Buys 915,868 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Synchrony Financial worth $200,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SYF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 4,022,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.