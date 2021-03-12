Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.