Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,511 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Truist Financial worth $156,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. 4,385,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

