Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Anthem worth $1,190,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.72. 1,280,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,368. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.72 and its 200 day moving average is $300.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

