Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,336,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

