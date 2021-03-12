Sanders Capital LLC Has $162.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 359.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Tyson Foods worth $162,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 92.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

TSN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.