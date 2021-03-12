Sanders Capital LLC Has $499.73 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,825,215 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Verizon Communications worth $499,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $55.63. 21,986,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,067,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

