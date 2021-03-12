Sanders Capital LLC Has $56.51 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Genuine Parts worth $56,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $114.59. 584,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

