Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.27

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.27 and last traded at $166.16, with a volume of 2059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

