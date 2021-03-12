Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 250 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. 1,185,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,456. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

