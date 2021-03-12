Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 11,672,985 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £73.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

