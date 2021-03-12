Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Scala has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $15,897.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00470619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00559402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,631,519,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,831,519,177 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

