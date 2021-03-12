Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.41) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.95 ($8.17).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.79 and a 200 day moving average of €6.20.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

