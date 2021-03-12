Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

