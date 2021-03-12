Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

