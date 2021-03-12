Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.62

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 124305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Commerzbank cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that Scor Se will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.