Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 70,571 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVDA stock opened at $500.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.64 and a 200-day moving average of $533.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.