Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,337 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average of $306.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

