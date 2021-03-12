Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $58,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

