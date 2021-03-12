Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $239.74 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.23. The company has a market cap of $648.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.