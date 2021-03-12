Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

