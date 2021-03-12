Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 4,946 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $95,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

