Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,715 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,635,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

