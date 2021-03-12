Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE:UPS opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

