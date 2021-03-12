Scotia Capital Inc. Has $20.31 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

