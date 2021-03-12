Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $117.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.