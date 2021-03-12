Scotia Capital Inc. Has $33.40 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 128,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

