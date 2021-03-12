Scotia Capital Inc. Has $34.15 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 141,219 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

