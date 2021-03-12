Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.91 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $38,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $748,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

