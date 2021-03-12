Scotia Capital Inc. Has $52.22 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,102,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

