Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.57% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after buying an additional 201,791 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.