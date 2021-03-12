Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,702 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

