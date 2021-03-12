Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 320,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

