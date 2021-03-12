Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

