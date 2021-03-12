Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,943 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.