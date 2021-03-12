Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 168,331 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,331 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 621,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 218.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $315.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

