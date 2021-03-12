ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCRCQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,978. ScripsAmerica has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get ScripsAmerica alerts:

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ScripsAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScripsAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.