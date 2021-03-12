Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $541,660.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $59,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.